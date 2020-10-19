13-year-old drag racer to answer your questions at car show

The Sparta Historical Society’s free fifth annual car show includes antique firetrucks, classic cars, and special vehicles like a Junior Dragster and its teen driver.

Do you think that drag racing is all about how fast you can go on a very short track? Savannah Kinney, 13, of Lafayette will bring her dragster to the show, to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, Sparta Middle School at 336 Main St., Sparta.

You’ll be able to ask Savannah about what it takes to compete, including testing and tuning her dragster based on weather, track speed, experience, the perfect burnout, and more.

While at Island Dragway, where as usual she was watching her Pops race, Savannah, then six years old, sat in a Junior Dragster for the first time. A five-horsepower, single-cylinder engine, Junior Dragster can go as fast as 85 mph and as quick as 7.90 seconds in an eighth-mile.

Savannah climbed out of that car and declared that she wanted to race when she turned eight, which had been the minimum age to get a license. She indeed began racing at eight years old, and as of last May, she competed in her third dragster and in the top junior class.

Although she was excited to be in the Winner’s Circle at Island Dragway this past August, Savannah has another goal: to celebrate junior drag racing and get more kids competing. She loves it and knows others will too if they try it — nothing beats the feeling of being in a real, powerful racecar. And the possibility of winning or losing by 1/1000 of a second creates serious focus.

The Junior Drag Racing League stresses that their events are not only about competing: they build friendships and relationships with fellow JDRL families, locally and nationally.

Admission to the car show is free. The local Veterans of Foreign Wars will operate a concession stand.

Masks, social distancing and sign-in information are required and will be monitored. Due to Covid restrictions, the Van Kirk House will be closed, but the grounds and Carriage Barn are open to explore. Donations to the Sparta Historical Society will be greatly appreciated.