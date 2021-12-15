‘A Tradition of Carols’ at First Presbyterian

The Tri-State Chorale is once again offering a free holiday concert, “A Tradition of Carols,” on Tuesday evening, Dec. 21, at First Presbyterian Church of Port Jervis. Bring your friends and enjoy a traditional carol sing-along.

The 50-minute concert will feature a variety of holiday music plus audience participation.

Performing will be the 41 members of the Tri-State Chorale, plus the Delaware Valley High School Chamber Choir and Dingman-Delaware Children’s Choir, accompanied by organ and the Reflections Brass Quintet.

Masks are required for both audience and singers.

The evening is sponsored by Milford Presents and the Greater Pike Community Foundation. As a not-for-profit organization Milford Presents depend on community support to continue to keep concerts free.

For concert information and updates, “Like” the Chorale’s Facebook page (facebook.com/tristatesummerchorale). For more information email tristatechorale@gmail.com.