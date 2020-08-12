Acoustic trio to perform drive-in concerts in Milford and Hawley

A trio featuring a fiddle, a guitar, and a bass, Jason Anick and friends will perform rousing “Over the Hills” bluegrass, boldly going where no one has gone before. They’ll be giving two drive-in concerts, one in Milford and one in Hawley.

● Milford -- The Jason Anick Acoustic Trio will rock the Milford Health parking lot, 111 East Catharine St., Milford, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Only people in vehicles may enter the parking lot.

● Hawley -- The trio will perform perform in the garden at the Settlers Inn, 4 Main Avenue, Hawley, on Sunday, Aug. 23. Call 570-226-2993 for the starting time and other details.

The suggested donation is $20 -- cash only -- per car.

These live performances are sponsored by the Atlantic Health System and produced by Kindred Spirits Arts Programs, a not-for-profit organization of volunteers led by cellist Yosif Feigelson. KSAP brings world-class artists to northeast Pennsylvania and, in more normal times, arranges educational enrichment workshops for high school students. Visit kindredspiritsarts.org to learn more about supporting this organization.

Pushing the boundaries

Jason Anick plays both fiddle and mandolin. He grew up listening to his father’s bluegrass rehearsals and competing in fiddle contests. As a young man he joined Grammy Award-winning guitarist John Jorgenson’s quintet, rising to the top ranks of jazz violinists. However, Anick also wanted to apply his improvisational chops to the roots music of his youth.

In 2017 Anick formed a trio with Greg Loughman, a top Boston bass player with experience in both jazz and international folk music, and Max O’Rourke, a guitarist and composer who’d played with the Rhythm Future Quartet. Ever since, they’ve been pushing the boundaries of traditional bluegrass trios to incorporate world music, jazz, and other genres.

Keeping concert-goers safe

Attendees who want to get out of their cars must stand near their vehicles and wear masks.

Alcohol is not permitted, and concert-goers must take their trash with them. Find updates on the rules of engagement at kindredspiritsarts.org/#content.

For more information email kindredspir@yahoo.com.