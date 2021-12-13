Actor Kelsey Grammer boosts his brew at Crystal Springs

Crystal Springs Resort hosted a special event at its clubhouse on Dec. 11, when six-time Emmy Award-winning Kelsey Grammer talked to guests about the inspiration of his Faith American Brewing Company.

Crystal Springs guests enjoyed Grammer’s brew with their lunch as he recalled founding the company in 2015 in Delaware County, N.Y., with the hope of bringing joy to customers and revenue to an economically challenged community.

Grammer shared stories of personal fulfillment the endeavor has brought him. He mingled with the guests and answered their questions at this this exclusive member event.

For more information about the benefits of social membership at Crystal Springs Resort, visit CrystalGolfResort.com or call membership director Dan McManus at 973-864-8851.

The resort is located at 1 Wild Turkey Way in Hamburg.