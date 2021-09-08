Al Chez and the Brothers of Funk Big Band to perform in free outdoor concert this Sunday

Al Chez and the Brothers of Funk Big Band are bringing their hard-driving fusion of jazz, rock, funk, and soul to the Delmonico Cottage Green this Sunday for a free outdoors concert.

Their “Rhythm & Blues Reinvented” concert will mark the group’s second appearance in northeast Pennsylvania, a double win for lovers of tight, brass-driven music. Listeners of all ages are encouraged to attend. Bring lawn chairs.

The venue is being provided by Milford Hospitality Group and Milford Theater.

Dave Letterman’s band leader and headliner Al Chez started young with Paul Shaffer and ended up playing trumpet on Late Night and The Late Show with David Letterman for more than 25 years. This quarter-century, 2,800-show milestone is second only to that of the legendary Doc Severenson.

Chez has also toured with Bon Jovi, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Maynard Ferguson, Ben E. King, and Sam & Dave. He has played at two presidential inaugurations, John Lennon’s 50th birthday celebration, more than 25 rock and roll induction ceremonies, and other A-list events.

In 2008 Chez formed The Brothers of Funk Big Band, offering listeners a rare opportunity to hear a true big band with 10 to 16 musicians in this post-Ellington, post-James Brown world. The Brothers of Funk Big Band plays catchy rhythms, melodies, and harmonies that, true to the name of the band, blend into a big and joyful sound.

The producer of this concert, Kindred Spirits Arts Programs, is a not-for-profit organization of volunteers led by cellist Yosif Feigelson. In addition to bringing world-class artists to northeastern Pennsylvania, the organization arranges educational enrichment workshops for local high school students. Visit kindredspiritsarts.org to learn more.