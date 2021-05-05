Art in Bloom is back

The ARTery Gallery links the special significance of spring this year, as we slowly re-emerge from our year-long hibernation, to the re-emergence of its Art in Bloom collaborative exhibit with the Milford Garden Club.

These two long-time institutions of Milford will celebrate with an exhibit of paintings interpreted by the garden club in floral and mixed media arrangements.

“Our past collaborations with the Garden Club have resulted in the most creative and fun pairings,” said gallery curator Marie Liu. “We sometimes wonder how in the world they will be able to interpret some of the artwork submitted, and are constantly surprised and amazed at what they come up with.”

The photos with this article are some examples of paintings that will be interpreted and displayed with their partner floral creation.

“Come on by and see the results of this unique challenge,” say the show organizers and participants, Claude Larson and Liz Steen.

The exhibit will be display from May 6 through June 7. The public is invited to a wine and cheese reception on Saturday, May 8, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The co-operatively owned gallery enjoys various collaborations with local entities such as the Delaware Valley High School, Delaware Highlands Conservancy and Milford Garden Club, and open exhibits for non-member artists that were all canceled or pared down last year.