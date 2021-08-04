ARTery Gallery to hold opening reception for ‘Artists’ Notes’

The ARTery Gallery in Milford presents “Artists’ Notes,” featuring the works of Laura Dudes and Claude Larson.

This collective exhibit showcases colorful works in acrylic, textile and mixed media. A delight to the eye and food for the soul, these creations have something for everyone to take in and enjoy.

Through short videos, viewable from your smartphone, each artist shares their inspiration and creative practice. Experience the artwork from the artists’ personal perspectives. Visitors are welcome to add their own words or sketches in this interactive exhibit, with materials supplied at the gallery.

Laura Dudes has pivoted from her usual process of using photographic reference. For this show her paintings are created strictly from her imagination. Working with acrylic, ink and mixed media, she expresses a range of emotion, thought and feeling of newly found freedom.

Claude Larson’s style is represented in both abstracted and non-representational work. Her intention is to evoke feelings of both calm and joyful energy through the use of color, shape and pattern. She is delighted to be sharing her artistic process in this interactive show as she debuts over 40 new works.

Show dates run from Thursday, Aug. 12, through Monday, Sept. 6.

Meet the artists at an opening reception at the gallery, 210 Broad St., Milford, on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday.

For more information visit arterygallery.com or call 570-409-1234.