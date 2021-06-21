Asleep at the Wheel coming to the Newton Theatre

Newton. Led by Western swing legend Ray Benson, Asleep at the Wheel has been a staple of the American roots music scene since 1970. The band is on its 50th anniversary tour and will be performing at the Newton Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.

The band is known for its top-notch musicianship and blend of blues, swing, and traditional fiddling. It has earned 10 Grammy awards, produced 20 studio albums, and have had 20 singles on the Billboard country charts.

Its current line-up features a mix of seasoned veterans and exciting young musicians.

The Newton Theatre is located at 234 Spring St. in Newton. Tickets cost from $39 to $49.

For more information and tickets visit skypac.org or call 973-940-6398.