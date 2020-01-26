Camera Club meeting will focus on outstanding nature photography

Join the Sparta Camera Club for a look at Nature Photography at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb., 12.

Meetings for the Sparta Camera Club are held in the Sparta Ambulance Building 14 Sparta Ave. in Sparta. Through examples of their work, Jim Figielski and Ami Shecter of Paulinskill River Photography discuss finding a subject and bringing out its best qualities to make nature photography stand-out. Advice is offered on establishing a personal style, self-critique, and tips for photographing wildlife. Technical aspects as camera setting, equipment, composition and post-processing are discussed. Questions are welcome.

Living on the Paulinskill, in Blairstown, Jim Figielski and Ami Shecter are constantly amazed by what they see practically right outside their door. Working as a team, often shooting side by side and with Ami doing the digital work, they manage Paulinskill River Photography, a popular local (NWNJ) Facebook page. Their work is sold in restaurants, galleries, craft fairs, and at festivals. The Sparta Camera Club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday from September through the second week of June.

View the webpage at http://www.spartacameraclub.org. or send email to info@spartacameraclub.org.