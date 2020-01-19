Chili Golf Classic to be held no matter the weather

Enjoy the annual United Way Chili Open Golf Classic, a fun winter golf tradition. First, participants will hit the links for 18 holes of golf, regardless of weather. Then warm up inside while enjoying live music by R.E.N.O. the Band, a variety of food—including chili—and a raffle with great prizes donated by local businesses and community members.

The event raises money to help neighbors in the local community who are in poverty or who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE). Despite working hard, ALICE lives paycheck to paycheck unable to afford the basics. Your support and community leadership helps put ALICE on a path to financial stability.

Cost is $85 per person.

Local businesses and individuals can help make the event a success through sponsorship.

For more information, send email to Sean Hyland or call 973-993-1160, Extension 405.

Sponsors include: Name-a-Nine, Franklin Mutual Insurance, Selective, Thorlabs Inc., Habanero, Homebridge Financial Services Inc., Lakeland Bank, Navitend, Newton Medical Center Foundation, Cayenne, Ames Rubber, Poblano, Kohler Distributing, Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors Sparta, Reliant Title Agency LLC, and SB One Bank. R.E.NO. band donates its time, performing.