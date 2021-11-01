‘Christmas in the Village’ ushers in the holidays on Dec. 4

Stroll the Village of Milton with a stop at the holiday-decorated Jefferson Township Museum. Costumed docents from the Jefferson Township Historical Society will offer tours of the circa 1870 Chamberlain home, and each room will be decorated around the holiday theme “All Aboard for Christmas.”

The Jefferson Arts Committee will once again coordinate the 15th annual Christmas in the Village, to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the historically designated Village of Milton (in the vicinity of Milton and Dover-Milton Roads) in the Milton/Oak Ridge section of Jefferson Township.

Admission is free unless otherwise noted. Drive slowly through the village, watch for pedestrians, and walk carefully on the roads. Free parking will be available at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, Jefferson Township Fire Company No. 1’s parking lot, the Milton United Methodist Church, and American Legion Post #423.

Wear a face mask when indoors. As details unfold, a detailed schedule will be made available at jeffersonarts.org. For more information email artscommittee@jeffersonarts.org or call 973-697-3828.

Holiday music

Walk a short distance to St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 153 Milton Road, for live entertainment throughout the day featuring the White Rock School Chorus, the Arthur Stanlick School Chorus, and the Jefferson Township High School Madrigal Singers and Select Choir. Admission is free. The Jefferson Township Community Chorus, under the direction of James Wynne, will perform their annual holiday concert (free will offering appreciated). The church kitchen will be selling soup, sandwiches, and refreshments, and merchandise and craft vendors will be selling their merchandise.

Gingerbread House Contest

Next stop, the Milton United Methodist Church at 316 Dover-Milton Road will be the site of the Arts Committee’s annual Gingerbread House Contest in Headley Hall. View all the beautiful handmade entries. Restrooms will be available as well.

The Village Marketplace

Stroll the Village to the Jefferson Township Fire Company No. 1’s firehouse at 162 Milton Road, which will be transformed into The Village Marketplace, with 15 high-quality arts, crafts, and merchandise vendors. Admission is free. The Jefferson Girl Scouts will participate in a carol sing, Oak Ridge Martial Arts and the Jersey Hill Woodcarvers will present demonstrations, and the Jefferson Community Players will perform. Members of the fire company’s ladies auxiliary will be selling chili, hot dogs, chicken fingers, donuts, and refreshments from their kitchen.

High school concert

Travel outside the village proper to the Jefferson Township High School for a unified district band concert in the auditorium, located at 1010 Weldon Road. The White Rock School Band, the Arthur Stanlick School Band, Jefferson Township High School’s Symphonic Band, and the Jefferson Township Middle School Band will perform. Admission is free. The Jefferson Township Community Band, under the direction of Peter Tummillo Jr., will perform their annual holiday concert and would appreciate a free-will offering.

Visit with Santa

Visit nearby Camp Jefferson at 81 Weldon Road for the Jefferson Township Recreation Department’s visit with Santa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas tree sale

American Legion Post #423 will be selling live Christmas trees in the parking lot of their post home, located at 28 Legion Road, just a short walk or drive down the street the entire weekend.

Luminaries

Jefferson CONNECT will host its annual “Light a Luminary for Remembrance” for those affected by suicide and loved ones lost at the Jefferson Township Gazebo, 1033 Weldon Road, at 4:30 p.m. The event is free.

More tours on Sunday

Village festivities will continue into Sunday, Dec. 5, when The Jefferson Township Museum and Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe re-open at 1 p.m. with tours of the historical home until 4 p.m. Admission is free.