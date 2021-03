Vernon. The Vernon United Methodist Church is holding its Easter flower sale. Mini-daffodils (5 inches) cost $4.50, five bulbs (6 inches) cost $6. Hyacinths (4.5 inches) cost $3.50 each, or $6 for three (6 inches). Tulips cost $3.50 for four (4 inches), $6 for six (6 inches). Easter lilies (6 inches) cost $8.50 and calla lilies (6 inches) cost $13. Mail or drop off orders with checks at the church, located at 303 NJ Route 94 in Vernon. Orders must be received by March 31.