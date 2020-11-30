Church to honor Saint Nicholas in feast day livestream

When people hear the name Saint Nicholas, they probably think of Santa Claus, the red-suited, reindeer-driving gift-giver. Santa is the popularized version of a real person.

Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker was in the fourth century the Archbishop of Myra, a Byzantine Greek city located in present-day Turkey. His feast day is celebrated on Dec. 6. At 7 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 6, all are invited to join “St. Nicholas Day: A Virtual Celebration,” a livestream presented by St. Tikhon’s Orthodox Theological Seminary and sponsored by Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Wantage. The event will be streamed at youtube.stots.edu and facebook.com/sttikhons.

Saint Nicholas was known for his generosity toward the poor. He once saved the three daughters of a poor man who was about to sell them into slavery to buy food. Saint Nicholas secretly tossed through their window one bag of gold every month to save each of the daughters.

Saint Nicholas taught the faithful to be “generous in giving, fervent in speaking and living the Truth of Christ, and to be thankful in spirit, returning to God often to praise and worship Him for His work in our lives.”

Sunday’s livestream will include performances by St. Tikhon’s Seminary Choir, St. Tikhon’s Monastery Mixed Choir, various parish choirs, and special guests. For more information call 570-561-1818 or visit info@stots.edu. Visit Holy Spirit Orthodox Church online at HolySpiritOrthodox.org.