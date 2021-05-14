Civil War re-enactors to camp out in Milford

Milford. Troops from the 142nd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Company G will provide an educational day of demonstrations and drills from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, on the grounds of the Columns Museum, 608 Broad St., Milford.

The Bard of the Hills will perform live “period music” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase in the Cannonball Cafe and Beer Garden

The short living history docudrama “What is For You Shall Not Go Past You” will debut. It tells the story of Jeannie Gourlay Struthers, the woman who brought the famed Lincoln Flag to Milford in 1888. Show times 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. (seating limited to 15 people at each showing).

A $10 admission/donation includes all demonstrations, the film, and access to museum.

The day is sponsored by the Pike County Historical Society and Museum. Masks and social distancing are required.