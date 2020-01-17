Love the music of the Rolling Stones? Then The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring Street, has a special performance for you at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Frontman Keith Call has all of the moves and swagger of Mick Jagger, and along with his partner in crime Bernie Bollendorf, who portrays rock and roll outlaw Keith Richards, they complete the duo notoriously hailed as “The Glimmer Twins." Their jaw-dropping resemblance to these two rock and roll icons is simply amazing, but what truly makes Classic Stones Live unique, is their musical prowess, attention to detail, and the spot-on renditions of all of your favorite Rolling Stones “classics." From the signature saxophone solo in Brown Sugar to the unforgettable backing vocals in Gimme Shelter, every last detail has been accounted for by this eight-piece band. Classic Stones Live™ performs all of the songs that are staples of any Rolling Stones show in original tunings.

Classic Stones Live captures the raw energy of the most electrifying performances throughout The Rolling Stones career and recreates The Stones in their legendary prime. This is what makes Classic Stones Live the number one Stones tribute in the world. Playing all of the hits that make up the soundtrack of many people’s lives, Classic Stones Live delivers a complete Rolling Stones experience every time.

In an effort to provide the best customer service available, The Newton Theatre has partnered with its ticketing company Showclix to handle The Newton Theatre's daily Box Office operations. With expanded hours and multiple agents, The Newton Theatre aims to eliminate long hold times and callbacks. The box office is available for ticket purchases by phone from Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday show days beginning 2 hours before showtime.Tickets purchased by phone will be assessed a $2 convenience fee. General inquiries about events, showtimes, parking, etc. are welcome. The Box Office number is (973) 940-NEWT.

In an effort to go green, The Newton Theatre will no longer be offering will-call options for ticket purchases. When you purchase tickets online, you can still receive a link to print your tickets at home, have your tickets sent to email, or your smart phone via text. Having the tickets sent to your phone does not require any special apps or programs. The tickets simply go to your text messages and can be opened and scanned in at our lobby like a printed ticket.