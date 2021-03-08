College to hold virtual Teen Arts Festival

Newton. Sussex County Community College will showcase the arts during its 2021 virtual Sussex County Teen Arts Festival on Tuesday, March 16, on SussexCountyTeenArts.com.

Students from schools throughout Sussex County will celebrate a day of sharing their poetry, creative writing, dance, instrumental music, theater, filmmaking, visual art, and vocal music. Student performance videos will be available for viewing by the public and will be critiqued by professionals from the tri-state area. An online gallery will display all works of creative writing, poetry, fine art, digital art, photography, and design at SussexCountyTeenArts.com.

Nearly 1,000 students, grades 7 through 12, are expected to participate in the event, which will be held 100% virtually. Registered schools include High Point, Hopatcong, Lenape Valley, Newton, Pope John XXIII, Sparta, Sussex County Technical School, and Wallkill Valley.

Professional artists will provide critiques, workshop instruction, and demonstration of their crafts, including African drumming, origami, Sumi painting, jewelry making, break dancing, weaving, wood carving, and more. Students can follow the instruction at their own pace or gain inspiration.

After the festival, student artwork selected by professional artists will be showcased in the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council’s virtual gallery.

“During these challenging times, the arts and self-expression are more important than ever. Being able to share talents, thoughts and feelings in one’s own unique way in a safe, supportive community is priceless,” said Anita Collins, Coordinator of Sussex County Teen Arts at SCCC. “This festival serves to inspire creativity across all forms of artistic expression and is a wonderful day of engagement.”