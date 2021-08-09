Cornerstone Playhouse presents Azure Wolf and the Watershed Band

Cornerstone Playhouse in Sussex will present two musical performances on Friday, Aug. 20.

Azure Wolf

Azure Wolf is a female-fronted indie rock band from Winchester, Va. Originally a solo folk project established by Victoria Backle, the project quickly grew into a four-piece band with an ethereal sound.

The band has a strong lyrical focus driven by energetic beats and haunting guitar tones. They’ve performed in numerous venues in Washington, D.C., including the famous Black Cat, DC9, State Theatre and The Pie Shop.

The Watershed Band

Brothers Tommy and Leon Kafafian started The Watershed Band as a passion project, intending to use the time to hang out and focus on writing songs. They share a love for the outdoors as much as they do for music, and they wanted to give the band a name that was true to their roots.

The Watershed Band is a reminder of days past when boys could be boys and the only call you ever got was your mother calling you for dinner from the backdoor as the sun was setting out over the pond. With roots deep in classic albums, The Watershed Band brings back an era when music was the soundtrack of our lives.

The one-night performance is at 8 p.m.. Tickets are $20 and are all reserved seating. Order your tickets at mycptix.com or from Cornerstone Playhouse’s Facebook page. Call 973 702-0687 for more information

The Cornerstone Playhouse is a non-profit dedicated to presenting the Arts in the Greater Sussex County Area. Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered through the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.