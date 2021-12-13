Cornerstone Playhouse to hold auditions for Valentine’s Day Cabaret

Sussex. Auditions for the Cornerstone Playhouse’s Valentine’s Day Cabaret, featuring some of the best Broadway love songs, will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 23.

The Playhouse is looking for singers and dancers ages 13 and up. Prepare 16 to 32 bars of a song from any musical of your choice along with the karaoke track.

If you can’t make the in-person auditions, send your resume and a video of your audition to the director Lydia Rivera at lrivera@mycptix.com by Dec. 23.

Show dates will be Feb. 11, 12, 13, 18, 29, 20.

Email questions to lrivera@mycptix.com.

Cornerstone Playhouse is located at 74 Main Street, Sussex Borough. It is a non-profit dedicated to presenting the Arts in the Greater Sussex County Area. Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered through the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.