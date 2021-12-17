Covid cancellation: ‘Cozy Catskills Christmas’ at the newly reopened Tusten Theatre

The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) was hopeful its performing arts venue, the Tusten Theatre in Narrowsburg, N.Y., would reopen this weekend “at the end of the long, cold road of these past two years.”

It was not to be. “Cozy Catskills Christmas” by Ladybug Barn Entertainers, scheduled for Dec. 18 and 19 at the theater, was cancelled yesterday, with no other performances expected to be held at the theater until spring. The DVAA sent out the following message:

Due to rising COVID rates and circumstances beyond our control, this weekend’s performances of “Cozy Catskill Christmas” have been canceled.

All ticket holders will be reimbursed in full within 48 hours.

On behalf of the performers and all of us at DVAA, we thank you for your understanding and wish you a happy holiday season!

We look forward to returning to presenting live performances in the Tusten Theatre in Spring 2022!

The DVAA is, however, offering holiday festivities this Sunday.

“Noel on Main (and beyond)!” will be held in downtown Narrowsburg from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 19. Revelers can enjoy mulled wine and holiday treats, music from the Yulan Brass Band, dance from The Fête, and great eats on Main Street, Bridge Street, and Erie Avenue.

For more information about the DVAA visit delawarevalleyartsalliance.org.