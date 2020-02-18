Critiques on Wednesday by award-winning photographer

On Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sparta Ambulance Building, 14 Sparta Ave. Sparta, members of the Sparta Camera Club have the opportunity to have their nature photography critiqued by award-willing photographer Buddy Eleazer.

Buddy Eleazer, an award-winning nature photographer, has agreed to critique members photos in advance of the NJFCC Nature Competition to be held at Sparta Camera Club on April 22nd, 2020.

Photographers may submit up to three nature images, Nature images include botanicals, ornithological, zoological and general nature. No man-made objects may appear in the photos. Images may be submitted using Photo Contest Pro. (See instructions below.)

Buddy Eleazer was an active hobby photographer in the19’70s. He became serious about photography with the development of digital cameras. He is known for his landscape and wildlife photography. Much of his work focuses on African wildlife and North American birds. He goes to Southern Africa and Kenya about 6-8 times a year. He describes himself as a nature photographer who loves both landscape and wildlife. In terms of photographic style, he takes what is considered the safe shot first. He then looks for tight shots, panning shots, and creative shots.

His work has appeared in Popular Photography, National Geographic, and the Epson Panorama Awards. Eleazer leads small tour groups through Magnum Excursions. http://www.magnumexcursion.com