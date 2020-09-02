‘Dance in Autumn’ promises a fairytale evening in the time of Covid

Let yourself be captivated by the magic of dance under the autumn sky and a canopy of colorful leaves.

The Hanna Q Dance Company will perform “Dance in Autumn” on two Saturday evenings, Sept. 26 and Oct. 10. Both performances feature new dances choreographed by Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson of Milford, whose property will set the scene.

“This magical property and woods has hosted several VIP performances recently and was chosen for these performances by very popular demand from the attendees,” says the invitation. “Not only is it beautiful, it allows us to follow current guidelines.”

Both evenings also include wine and dinner, and “a few surprises.” They are fundraisers for The Hanna Q Dance Company, Delaware Dancers, and DanceFest Milford, all nonprofit organizations.

Masks must be worn during all performances, with restaurant guidelines in effect during dining (no masks are required while eating and drinking). Seating and tables will be spaced apart. Dress for cool, outdoor weather, wear shoes suitable for walking in the woods, and bring a stadium blanket.

September 26

The Sept. 26 program, which starts at 6:30 p.m., includes:

● Premier of Johanna’s new choreography, “Lips,” inspired by Alan Kaplan’s paintings, which will be projected behind the dancers while they perform

● Premier of a dance choreographed to Beethoven’s “Eroica,” in celebration of his 250th anniversary.

The emcee for the evening is Belle Pepper. Music will be performed by The Anthem Road Trio, featuring Joe Guerra, guitar; Mike Gelato, bass; and Richard Cantor, drums, performing a mix of blues, rock, jazz, and Latin music.

October 10

The Oct. 10 program, which starts at 4:30 p.m., interprets “Red Riding Hood,” an immersive ballet inspired by the Brothers Grims fairytale and the Covid pandemic. The audience will follow the dancers into the woods as the story unfolds. Bring a lawn chair to sit at each scene as it unravels. At the finale you will be rewarded with food, drinks, and sweets.

The site-specific production rips away gender stereotypes to tell a timeless tale of innocence, loneliness, love, and fragmented psyches, and what befalls us when we find ourselves lost in the woods. The music is composed by Stephane Le Gouvello.

The performance is followed by dinner and wine featuring a German fairytale Oktoberfest, where servings of sausages, sauerkraut, noodles, and mushrooms are followed by pumpkin pie and gingerbread cake.