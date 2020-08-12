Dingman’s Scarecrows in the Park to return on Sept. 19

It’s time to come up with creative ideas for your entry in the annual Scarecrows in the Park outdoor festival, which will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Dingman Township Park, located at 679 Log Tavern Road.

The day’s main event is a scarecrow contest, which offers cash prizes totaling $400. To download an application to enter the contest, visit the township’s Facebook page or dingmantownship.org.

The festival will also feature music, food, crafts, and market vendors. Kids 12 and under will each get a free pumpkin while supplies last.

The day ends with a bonfire and classic story. David Neilsen, author of odd, weird, supernatural, and slightly disturbing stories, will perform a rendition of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” followed by a discussion of the history and inspirations behind the story.

The Dingman Township Parks & Recreation Commission is sponsoring the event. For more information email recbd@ptd.net or call 570-296-8455.