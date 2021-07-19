Documentary Film Festival at Sparta Avenue Stage

The first Documentary Film Festival in New Jersey will be held at the Sparta Avenue Stage from July 23-25.

Over a period of three days, starting on July 23, the Stage will be hosting the NJDocFF which features over 40 different documentaries, feature length and short films (including several homegrown films from New Jersey locals) as well as a wide variety of documentaries from all over the world; including films from Australia, Poland, Canada, Israel, China and Spain.

Hope in the Holy Land, where an American Christian with a deep love for Israel sets off on a journey across the Holy Land searching for the deeper truths behind one of the most perplexing and debated conflicts in the world. (Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m.)

The Heart Of Camden, the heartwarming story of Father Michael Doyle who came to the U.S. from rural Ireland in 1959. His joyful disposition and fervent Catholic faith were put to the test in Camden, confronting urban decay and despair. From the start of his placement at Sacred Heart Church, this strong-willed priest applied himself with tireless effort, attempting to reverse the city’s fall. (Sunday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m.).

Mustang Saviors, a film that looks at the tragedy of American veterans suffering from PTSD, thousands of whom are killing themselves each year. Yet a remarkable treatment is proving more powerful than ever imagined: Wild mustangs taken straight off the range! Pairing them with veterans is miraculously turning despair into enduring hope! (Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m.)

Making An Exoneree, an extraordinary documentary following the emotional journey of 16 Georgetown undergraduate students who reinvestigate five wrongful conviction cases. These social justice warriors battle the system and attempt to free a man who was wrongfully incarcerated for over 25 years. (Saturday, July 24 at 4 p.m.)

The NJDocFF will also include a student film block that has documentaries made by High School students from all over the world. (Friday, July 23, at 12 noon). Many of these films will be followed by a Q&A with the film makers and subjects of the film following each screening.

The hope is to make this a yearly event, showcasing the work of talented and inspired documentary filmmakers, proving that truth is stranger than fiction.

Use the code SpartaStage and your tickets will be half price!!!