Drew theologian to address global warming

Dr. Laurel Kearns will speak at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sussex County, 1 West Nelson St., Newton on Feb. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The title of her talk is “Con-Spiring Together to Respond to Global Warming." The event is free and open to the public.

In Dr. Kearn’s book entitled Ecospirit: Religions and Philosophies for the Earth she clearly states “If the authority of science about global warming can be challenged, it is hard to make other arguments based on science or suggest strategies of response, or vice versa.” Her talk will explore questions such as: What are the communication strategies about global warming for environmental activists, religious groups and today’s youth?” and “How can we effectively work together?” An audience directed conversation will follow her presentation.

Dr. Laurel Kearns has researched, published, and presented around the globe on religion and environmentalism for over 20 years. She has also contributed to the Oxford Handbook on Climate change and society. Recently, she appeared in our community, as a panelist at the Climate Change event sponsored by Sussex County Community College and the United Methodist Church of Newton.

For more information about the Unitarian Fellowship of Sussex County, visit www.UUNewtonNJ.org or {FACEBOOK} or call 973-579-7210.