New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse has launched a streaming series titled Straight from the Paper Mill Playhouse Vault, presented Thursdays at 7 p.m. on its Facebook page.

The series, which kicked off April 9, features streams of the theater's Humanities Symposiums from years past. From Stephen Schwartz to Stephen Sondheim, these symposiums will take you behind the scenes of some of the best theater creatives — sometimes with the creatives themselves. Enjoy a night out at the theater without leaving your couch.

The current lineup is as follows:

April 23: The making of Victor/Victoria on the set in November 2000, hosted by Robert Johanson and Mark S. HoebeeStarring Hoebee, Judy McLane, Lee Roy Reams, Robert Cuccioli, Tara O’Brien, and Jody Ashworth.

April 30: A Stephen Sondheim retrospective on the set of Follies in spring 1998Hosted by Peter Filichia and Robert Johanson, with music direction by Albert Evans and performances by JoAnn Cunningham, Peter Davenport, David Eggers, Michael Gruber, Laura Kenyon, Ingrid Ladendorf, Meredith Patterson, Kelli Rabke, and Jamie Rocco.

May 7: An Andrew Lloyd Webber evening on the set of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in May 1999, hosted by Albert Evans and Robert Johanson.Performers include Judy McLane, John Scherer, Dan Cooney, and Thom Christopher Warren.

May 14: The Broadway season of 1924-1925 (when Nanette originally debuted) on the set of No, No, Nanette in spring 1997Hosted by Mark Waldrop and Peter Filichia, with music direction by Albert Evans and performances by Kathi Gillmore, Pedro Porro, Jessica Wright, and Bernie Yvon.

May 21: Jerry Herman on stage during Mame in fall 1999Hosted by Robert Johanson and starring Lee Roy Reams, Florence Lacey, and Herman at the piano.

May 28: The Gershwin Brothers (1997)Hosted by Jamie Rocco, with music direction by Albert Evans with performances by pianist Gerald Steichen and singers Susie Speidel, Charlene Ayers, Cheryl McCallum, and Kathryn Quinlan.

June 4: A Sigmund Romberg retrospective during The Student Prince in May 2000Hosted by Robert Johanson, with music direction by Albert Evans and performances by Christiane Noll, Brandon Jovanovitch, Glory Crampton, Scott Tucker, Stephanie Fredericks, and singers from The Student Prince.

June 11: The Bronte Family and Wuthering Heights on the set of Wuthering HeightsHosted by Robert Johanson with a lecture by Professor Elliot Engel, a tour of the set by designer Michael Anania, and readings from the literary works by Libby Christophersen, Mark H. Dold, David Ledingham, Jodie Lynne McLintock, Ruth Moore, and Elizabeth Roby.

Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. For additional information, visit papermill.org.