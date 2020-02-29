A&E. On Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m., the Main Library in Frankford celebrates Women's History Month with An Evening with Martha Washington. Learn more about the daily life and world view of America's very first, First Lady.

Alisa Dupuy, a professional reenactor with The Ladies of History Historical Productions, brings Martha Washington to life, recounting "her-story" in a compelling, first-person narrative; reflecting on the world around her and what it meant to be a woman at the right hand of power in the 18th century.

The presentation concludes with a meet and greet with Mrs. Washington, followed by light refreshments. Register by visiting or calling the library at 973 948-3660, option 2, or online through the Events Calendar link at sussexcountylibrary.org.

An Evening with Martha Washington is funded through a grant from the Gilder Lehrman Institute on Revolutionary History.