‘Everybody Under the Sun’ solstice celebration is on demand through spring

Music. Paul Winter’s 41st annual Winter Solstice Celebration is available at solsticeconcert.com, on-demand through spring. The access cost is $20.

Every December since 1980, seven-time Grammy winner Paul Winter and his colleagues have celebrated the solstice at New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine with a feast of music and dancing from the diversity of cultures and creatures of the world. With their beloved cathedral forum closed for events, their celebration is a video presentation available to a worldwide audience.

Winter performs with Theresa Thomas of Forces of Nature Dance Theatre with special guests including Gary Brooker (Procol Harum) Russia’s Dmitri Pokrovsky Ensemble Noel, Paul Stookey (Peter, Paul and Mary) Brazil’s Ivan Lins and Fabiana Cozzauil, Leann-Piper Davy Spillane (Riverdance)and a 50th anniversary cameo performance by the original Paul Winter Sextet with Paul Winter, Alto Sax; Warren Bernhardt, piano; Cecil McBee, bass; Marvin Stamm, trumpet; Howard Johnson, baritone sax; and Jamey Haddad, drums.

With a theme of “Everybody Under the Sun,” the celebration is a retrospective tapestry highlighting iconic performances from the first four decades of the event.