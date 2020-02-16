'Go Dog, Go!'

The Growing Stage is featuring a fun, upbeat show for children featuring a child's favorite canine. P.D. Eastman’s classic children’s book comes to life on stage in an exploration of movement, color and space. The dogs delve into life with gusto, creating a visual spectacle for the audience to feast upon. They snorkel. They howl at the moon. They ride a Ferris wheel. They sing and dance and climb trees. This is a rollicking free-for-all of chicanine-ery. A big and little musical world of doggy fun. Like a pop-up book that comes to life – and never stops.

“This play is adapted from a book renowned for its ability to generate fun, learning, adventure and surprise with a minimum of text," stated Allison Gregory. "It honors the joyous simplicity of the world around us. Therefore, in the making of this play, it is not our intention to 'fill out'... the story in the style of many traditional adaptations. 'Expanding the book' in this way would, we believe, rob it of its essential wondrous and loopy anarchy.

The show is recommended for the entire family. Tickets go on sale on March 13. The show is available for school matinee performances. Shows are Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Opening Night Performance and reception are Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. Sensory-friendly performance is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

For tickets or information, call 347-4946.