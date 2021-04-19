Hanna Q Dance Company presents three performances this season

The Hanna Q Dance Company will be performing on three dates, with a different choreography for each performance, on an outdoor stage in Dingmans Ferry.
Choreographer Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson (Hanna Q) will premier two new works, “Andare” and “Hope,” at the April 24 opening night dinner gala.
The music “Andare” (which means “to go”) is composed by Ludovico Euinado. The piece is about restlessness, frustration, and wanting to move — somewhere — a feeling many people have right now during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Hope” is full of positive energy, as delightful and harmonious as a flowers in a garden.
The evening’s emcee is Wendy Stuart Kaplan, a New York City actress, comedian, and on-camera host and model. She hosts the hilarious “Pandemic Cooking” and “If These Walls Could Talk” on her YouTube Channel (WendyStuartTv.com). She is also the author of “The Last Model Standing.” You can also find documentaries that she and her husband, Alan Kaplan, a photographer and filmmaker, produced from their travels in Nigeria and other places.