Hanna Q Dance Company presents three performances this season

The Hanna Q Dance Company will be performing on three dates, with a different choreography for each performance, on an outdoor stage in Dingmans Ferry. Choreographer Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson (Hanna Q) will premier two new works, “Andare” and “Hope,” at the April 24 opening night dinner gala. The music “Andare” (which means “to go”) is composed by Ludovico Euinado. The piece is about restlessness, frustration, and wanting to move — somewhere — a feeling many people have right now during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Hope” is full of positive energy, as delightful and harmonious as a flowers in a garden. The evening’s emcee is Wendy Stuart Kaplan, a New York City actress, comedian, and on-camera host and model. She hosts the hilarious “Pandemic Cooking” and “If These Walls Could Talk” on her YouTube Channel (WendyStuartTv.com). She is also the author of “The Last Model Standing.” You can also find documentaries that she and her husband, Alan Kaplan, a photographer and filmmaker, produced from their travels in Nigeria and other places.

Essential information:

What: Performances by the Hanna Q Dance Company

Where: Dingmans Ferry, Pa., outdoors at The Stage in our Woods, located in a beautiful glen with rock formations on Hanna Q’s country estate and historic house.

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 (opening night dinner gala); Saturday, May 22; and Saturday, Sept. 25

How much: Opening night dinner gala, $70; May and September shows, $35 (with a glass of wine and a snack)

Covid-19 precautions: Attendees need to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for sitting and are encouraged to bring a shawl. They must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

About the company: The New York City-based Hanna Q Dance Company was founded in 2013. The Swedish born and raised artistic director and choreographer, Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson, draws inspiration from the forces of nature and uses its elements to create dynamic narratives through movement. The choreography is comprised of technically rigorous movement, derived from her background in Dunham technique, as well as partnering at once intricately acrobatic and viscerally human. The dancers express bursts of passion and athleticism, sweeping the audience into a different world full of emotions.