High school students to exhibit at Peters Valley School of Craft

Students in grades 9 to 12 will be exhibiting their original work at the Peters Valley School of Craft in Layton, N.J.

The exhibition, to be held from Jan. 12 to Feb. 2 in the Sally D. Francisco Gallery, will include work by students from Delaware Valley, Fort Lee, High Point Regional, Kittatinny Regional, Newton, New Providence Regional, Northern Nighlands, Randolph, Sparta, Wallkill Valley Regional, and Watchung Hills.

The opening reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12. Peters Valley will award one full-tuition Huber-Weyer Scholarship to the Best in Show and certificates for second- and third-place winners.

The 10th annual exhibition will feature two- and three-dimensional artwork by students from participating schools in the area. It will include ceramics, drawing, painting, jewelry, sculpture, photography, and other mixed media.

As an educational center, it is Peters Valley’s mission to cultivate the next generation of fine craft artists and supporters. This exhibition is intended to encourage and inspire these budding young artists and provide them with a professional experience. This year Peters Valley is awarding additional scholarships to high school students at the Teens Arts Festival, Wallkill Valley Invitational Art Show, Montville Mudd, and more.

The Sally D. Francisco Gallery is located on the second floor of the Gallery, Peters Valley School of Craft, 19 Kuhn Rd., Layton, N.J. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

Craftsmen at Work outreach program

Peters Valley also offers an outreach program to schools called Craftsmen at Work. This program brings multiple professional artists to a school for a full day of demonstrations. Begun in 1987, more than 40,000 students from all over New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania have participated in this program. To learn more call 973-948-5200.

Peters Valley School of Craft is a non-profit educational center for the exploration, promotion and practice of fine craft, located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Funding for Peters Valley is provided by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and New Jersey Historic Trust, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Marie & John Zimmermann Fund, Windgate Charitable Foundation, Charles Lawrence Keith & Clara Miller Foundation, Lenore G. Tawney Foundation, The Greater Pike Community Foundation, New Jersey Cultural Trust, its members and individual donors. Visit petersvalley.org for more information.