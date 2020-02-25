Historical Society special presentation: Determined Spirit

Sparta Historical Society welcomes Monica Hoffman, professional actress and historian, to perform her one woman show of “Determined Spirit: The Story of Amelia Earhart” that reveals the life and legacy of the world’s most celebrated female aviator. During the course of the show, Amelia recalls the events of her life from childhood through her final flight. Audiences are allowed a unique and fascinating glimpse into history, and the unforgettable experience of meeting a true American icon. This is the first program in our 2020 Women’s History Month Trilogy series.

This history show will be held at 7 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5th at Sparta Presbyterian Church located at 32 Main Street in Sparta. Following the presentation, refreshments will be served. Those attending will have a chance to ask questions about the topic or other issues relating to the history of Amelia Earhart. Members and students are free, non-members $10.