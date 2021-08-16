Holy Trinity to host 75th anniversary celebration

A seed was planted in the heart of Ernest Anderson in 1946, and his vision of a center for Christian ministry continues to grow through the heart of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dingmans Ferry, which will be celebrating 75 years of ministry in the community this year.

A weekend full of worship, fellowship, fun, and, of course, food is being planned for Aug. 27-29. An outdoor service of Taize Prayers with communion and fellowship on Friday evening will begin the weekend’s events.

The festivities kick into high gear on Saturday morning with Parking Lot Hockey at 10 a.m. and a Kids Bike-A-Thon for Hunger at noon in the church parking lot.

A picnic is planned for Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. There will be food, fun, games for all ages, dunking booth, and music provided by Holy Trinity’s own CPR (Church Pew Rebels).

Food will be available for $5 per person, with hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, chili, and cold salads just a few of the food items available. The day’s activities will be topped off by a light show complete with stories, Chinese lanterns, and fireworks.

All are invited to join the congregation on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for communion worship in the Oliver Pavilion. Bagels, muffins, and donuts will be served following the service.

Holy Trinity has begun a special fund drive to raise $10,000 by the end of 2021 to establish an Endowment fund, “Seeds for the Future” to support the future of this congregation and to help with the costs of the celebration.

Donations may be made through htlcpa.org or by mailing a check made payable to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Delaware Crest, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328 (note 75th Anniversary in the memo line).

For more information visit htlcpa.org/75th.html or the church’s Facebook page.