‘Home for the Holidays’ at Jefferson Museum on Dec. 5

The Jefferson Township Museum, also known as the George Chamberlain House, will hold its annual Museum Christmas weekend on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The theme will be “Home for the Holidays,” with each room decorated for a traditional family celebration. The Museum Garden Club and friends will be decorating the building and grounds.

Tours of the building will be held throughout the day with social distancing guidelines followed. Certified costumed docents and guides will be present to ensure safety. Pandemic guidelines will be followed with masks required inside and outside the museum. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Complimentary hot mulled cider and chestnuts will be served on the museum’s new antique pot-bellied stove. Entertainment will be presented outdoors.

Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe in the original kitchen of the house will be transformed to a Christmas boutique with distinctive gift items. The Jefferson Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas bake sale, and the Jefferson Arts Committee will be on site with designer handbags and other gift items for sale. (No credit cards will be accepted.)

The Museum is located at 315 Dover-Milton Road, Jefferson Township. For more information visit jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or email Christine Williams, Jefferson Township Historical Society president, at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net; or the curator at museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net.