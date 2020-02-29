Irish stew, Sheperd's Pie for Standhope Senior Citizens

Stanhope Borough Senior Citizens will celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 26. Irish Stew, Shepherd's Pie and refreshments are served during social hour from 11 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Post #278, 119 Route 183/206 North, Stanhope,. Business meeting begins at noon. Guest speaker Joan Schaible is presenting Hail to the Chiefs' Pets. Stay for Bingo after the meeting. Stanhope and surrounding communities' seniors age 55 and over are eligible for membership. Annual dues are $15. Guests are always welcome. There are 10 seats available for "I Left My Dignity in My Other Purse", starring Joyce DeWitt of Three's Company at Hunterdon Hills Playhouse on May 13. Tickets are $65 per person, including transportation, meal and show. Call Ann de Jongh, SBSC President at 973-691-6356 to register.