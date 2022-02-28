x
Jefferson High School presents ‘Tuck Everlasting’: What would you do if you could live forever?

Jefferson. This family-friendly musical is about living life to the fullest.

    Building the set for “Tuck” (Facebook photo)
This month Jefferson Township High School presents “Tuck Everlasting, the Musical,” a heartwarming show about living life to the fullest.

This family-friendly musical explores the question: What would you give for everlasting life?

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Based on the best-selling children’s classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, “Tuck Everlasting” features an uplifting score by Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen. The music gives a feeling of “early America” and captures the Appalachian spirit through its scoring of strings and guitar. Although it is based on a children’s book, the musical is as much for adults as it is for children.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
What: “Tuck Everlasting, the Musical”
Where: Jefferson Township High School
When: Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m.
How much: Advanced tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Tickets at the door will be $15 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens.
Tickets: May be purchased at the door or from any member of the cast or crew or by emailing Karen Kosco at kkosco@jefftwp.org.
CAST
Gabriella LaMonica as Winnie
Daniel Duda as Jesse Tuck
Elena Spagna as Mae Tuck
Frank Garruto as Angus Tuck
Christopher Dunn as Miles Tuck
Andrew Cooper as Man in the Yellow Suit
Matthew Blanchard as Constable Joe
Fiona Davidson as Hugo
Katelynn Peterson as Mother
April Manasia as Nana
Director: Chad Flynn
Choreographer: Kim Serzan
Scenic design: Mary Ann Cantwell
Student choreographer: Fiona Bishop
Stage manager: Justin Wyble