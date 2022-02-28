Jefferson High School presents ‘Tuck Everlasting’: What would you do if you could live forever?

This month Jefferson Township High School presents “Tuck Everlasting, the Musical,” a heartwarming show about living life to the fullest.

This family-friendly musical explores the question: What would you give for everlasting life?

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Based on the best-selling children’s classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, “Tuck Everlasting” features an uplifting score by Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen. The music gives a feeling of “early America” and captures the Appalachian spirit through its scoring of strings and guitar. Although it is based on a children’s book, the musical is as much for adults as it is for children.