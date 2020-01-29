John Waite performs at The Newton Theatre

John Waite will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring Street in Newton.

Wait will draw from his catalog of hits from his 40 year career as a solo artist, with The Baby’s and Bad English.

John Waite’s catalog of hits features some of the most loved songs of the 80s and 90s – the #1 Worldwide hit "Missing You," The Baby’s "Isn't It Time" and Bad English "When I See You Smile" rank among some of his biggest international hits and are still heard on radio today. Others include songs that appeared on the soundtrack to the 1986 Demi Moore film About Last Night. "Deal for Life," penned by Martin Page and Bernie Taupin, was featured in the Days Of Thunder soundtrack.

As a solo artist ad as the lead singer of The Baby’s and Bad English, John Waite was a fixture of album-oriented rock radio stations during the '70s and '80s. John Waite had a talent for power ballads and driving arena rock, occasionally touching on new wave-styled power pop as well.

For tickets, visit skypac.org. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan 31, 2020. The Newton Theatre is located at 234 Spring Street in Newton.