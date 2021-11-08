Kindness and leadership to be honored at Chabad gala

Chabad of Sussex County will hold an inaugural gala honoring members of the community on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

“The gala is a celebration of kindness and community,” said Chabad directors Rabbi Mendel and Chava Dubov. “The honorees at the evening truly embody these wonderful values.”

● Howard and Sara Seidenfeld of Sparta will receive the Pillars of Kindness Award.

● Ben and Jesse Terner of Mount Arlington will receive the Community Leadership Award.

● Robert E. McCracken of Newton will be honored for his many communal achievements, particularly with Atlantic Health System, where he has recently been elected board chair.

Based in Sparta, Chabad serves the Jewish population of Sussex County year round and is also committed to many charitable and educational endeavors in the wider local community.

The gala will feature the best of Kosher cuisine and musical entertainment and will be attended by many distinguished members of the local community.

For more details and reservations visit jewishsussex.com/gala.