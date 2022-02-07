Lanford Wilson’s Book of Days coming to Centenary Stage

Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents Lanford Wilson’s Book of Days from Feb. 10 through 14 in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus.

When murder roars through a small Missouri town, Ruth Hoch begins her own quest to find truth and honesty amid small town jealousies, religion, greed and lies. This tornado of a play propels you through its events like a page-turning mystery.

Lanford Wilson is an American playwright whose plays are known for experimental staging, simultaneous character dialogue, and postponed character exposition. In 1980 Wilson won a Pulitzer Prize for his play Talley Folly (1979). Other plays include Balm in Gilead (1965), The Rimers of Eldritch (1967), The Great Nebula in Orion (1971), The Mound Builders (1975), and Angels Fall (1982).

This Book of Days production will be directed by Centenary Stage Company’s own Stephen Davis, the director of Shakesperience, NJ, and professor for the Centenary University Theatre Department. Assistant director is intern Meaghan Wilson.

This production features Centenary University students Megan Moran, James Brandes, Christina Polichetti, Connor McCrea, Amanda Ackerman, Kylah Wilson, Christopher Hara, Kaitlyn Holmes, Jamir Freeman, Cody Jackson, Serena Buchan, Jeremiah Caviston, Alexandra Koch, Amanda Tossman, Kai Vialva, and Christopher Rice.

About NEXTstage Repertory

NEXTstage Repertory is the all-student performance division of Centenary University’s Theatre Department. These productions feature current Centenary University students, alumni, and highlights the close partnership between the professionally producing Centenary Stage Company and the Centenary University Theatre Department.

