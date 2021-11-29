Last call for ‘Homespun Arts’ at Van Kirk Museum

The community is invited to stop by the Van Kirk Homestead Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, to see the Sparta Historical Society decorate the main floor in a vintage holiday style.

This will be the last opportunity this year to visit the museum and its fall exhibit, “The Creative Spirit: Homespun Arts,” which explores an era long before frequent home box delivery, even before department stores. This exhibit draws heavily upon the Homestead’s collections, concentrating on a time, 1820-1920, when cloths and other necessities were made at home, including quilts, coverlets, lace, spinning, weaving, samplers, hats, and other accessories. Admission is free, and there will be a 2 p.m. talk by Jenise Sileo, the exhibit’s curator and the historical society’s summer intern.

Because of Covid, no homemade treats will be served this year.

Sparta Historical wishes to thank the Jefferson Historical Society’s Victorian ladies for all their volunteer hours during the fall exhibit. Visitors were given a chance to see authentic recreated Victorian costumes that complemented the Sparta exhibit’s theme, and chat with these dedicated dressed-up docents.

The museum’s first floor will be opened to visitors with its updated permanent exhibits, including the “Edison Revisited” gallery.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main Street (Route 517, use middle school driveway), Sparta. For more information email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or visit vankirkmuseum.org.

The museum will be closed January through March in preparation for the new year. The spring exhibition will open on Sunday, April 10. For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.