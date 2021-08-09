Manhattan Short Film Festival returns to the Newton Theatre

Newton. More than 100,000 film lovers across six continents will gather in cinemas, museums, libraries, and universities for one purpose — to view and vote on the finalists in the 2021 Manhattan Short Film Festival.

The festival returns to The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., Newton, on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at skypac.org.

Film lovers will unite in over 500 venues worldwide, including the Newton Theatre, to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers from around the world. Viewers help decide next year’s Oscar nominees.

Manhattan Short is the only film festival of its kind. The final selections screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3, when attendees vote for best film and best actor awards at each participating venue. Every short film selected will automatically become qualified for the Oscars in 2022.

The theater is sponsored by Skylands Performing Arts Center, a nonprofit charity dedicated to providing programs that educate, entertain and inspire audiences regardless of ethnicity, age or income level.