Milford Music Festival returns to a changed world

Hear some great melodies when the Milford Music Festival returns this weekend.

Like many festivals and events, the festival had to be put on hold last year because of the pandemic. This year it returns with some captivating blues, jazz, local folk rock, and acoustic tunes filled with syncopated rhythms and harmony. The fest will sprawl all over town and take in a number musical venues and events.

“The fest used to be a big, centralized event with a big stage in the park,” said Adriane Wendell, president of Milford Presents, which coordinates the festival.

The first one was in 2002, and the last big one was held in 2008.

“At that point, it kind of fell apart because the big corporate sponsor pulled out,” she said. “The Milford Business Council took it over in 2010 and started doing it as it is now.”

It’s now run by Milford Presents. They get a lot of requests for booths, but Wendell said it’s not that kind of festival.

“We get all kinds of musicians, but there are no concessions,” she said. “Rather, we focus on the local restaurants. “Musicians get involved through local businesses or through referrals.”

On Saturday, the Dimmick Inn will throw a block party, with music and food, for which part of the street will be closed off. “We will be doing food festivities and enjoying having the fest back this year,” said Amanda Thompson of the Dimmick Inn.

The Columns Museum will have a Saturday market featuring local artisans.

On Sunday there’s music in the park — Ann Street Park — as part of a fundraiser to honor Walt Edwards, a beloved local musician who died in September. The proceeds will benefit The Walt Edwards Ashenfelter Memorial Fund at the Greater Pike Community Foundation, established by Edwards’ widow, Kathy Wolf, to support nonprofit organizations hosting live music events in the area.

For more information about the Walt Edwards Memorial Concert visit facebook.com/gazebomusic.

Milford Presents is a membership organization for local businesses. “We do events but also do basic public relations, social media, and marketing,” Wendell said. “We have members and people who go above and beyond who provide sponsorships.”

“The world is changing and so are we!“ says a statement by The Milford Music Festival on Facebook. “Visit Milford Borough for its weekend-long, annual Milford Music Festival where music lines the main streets of the borough and stores open their doors for an indoor/outdoor musical shopping experience. This year may be a little different due to Covid, but mark your calendars now and stay tuned for updates.”

For more information

● For further information about The Milford Music Fest and Milford Presents, call 570-296-2661 or 570-832-1381 or e-mail milfordmusicfest@gmail.com.

● Visit the Facebook Page for updates at facebook.com/events/351197672589624

● The Walt Edwards Memorial Concert will be held on Sunday, July 11, in Ann Street Park. Visit facebook.com/gazebomusic for more information about this concert.