‘Mostly Beethoven’ brings free, outdoor classical music to Milford

An outstanding line-up of musicians will perform a series of free outdoor concerts in Milford throughout the afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 5.

It will be Milford’s first Classical Music Celebration designed to accommodate social distancing. This year, its “Mostly Beethoven” theme honors the 250th birthday of the great composer. The afternoon is being presented by Kindred Spirits Arts Programs.

The concerts will be held in the Milford Health System parking lot, located at 111 East Catharine Street, after an opening ceremony at the Milford Community House and a performance of organ music at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

The Milford Health System parking lot is drive-in only, but pedestrians who stay behind the yellow line can also enjoy the concert, which will be amplified.

Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis. People in cars are encouraged to bring chairs and umbrellas, and are welcome to move their vehicles in and out between performances.

Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. Alcohol is not permitted, and concert-goers must take their trash with them.

The line-up:

● 1:30 p.m. -- An opening ceremony will be held on the steps of the antebellum Milford Community House at 201 Broad Street.

● 2 p.m. -- Jane MacAlla-Livingston will play the organ outside the cobblestone Good Shepherd Episcopal Church at 110 West Catharine Street, adjacent to Ann Street Park. The festival then moves to the Milford Health System parking lot.

● 3 p.m. -- The Delaware Valley High School Singers, under the direction of Richard Horst, will perform a few songs.

Then the award-winning Englewinds Quintet will play a program to include “The Summit” by Eric Ewazen, Andante from Piano Sonata No. 12 by Ludwig van Beethoven, Suite in D Major by Georg Philip Telemann, Quintet Op. 71 by Beethoven, and “Passacaille” by Adrien Barthe.

● 4 p.m. -- The Young Dancers of Elizabeth Fernandez Flores will give a brief performance to the music of P.I.Tchaikovsky.

Next is the music festival favorite Brass Quintessence. This ensemble’s program is called “Bach, Beethoven and the Boys” (“The Boys” are Bizet, Bernstein, and the Beatles). Their program will include “National Emblem March” by Edward Eugene Bagley; Contrapunctus IX by J.S. Bach; March from Fidelio, “Prayer” (Op. 48, No. 1), and the first movement of Symphony #5 by Beethoven; “Hungarian Dance #5” by Brahms; “Toreador Song” by Georges Bizet; “Earl of Oxford’s March” by William Byrd; “Maria” and “Tonight” by Leonard Bernstein; “Blackbird” by the Beatles; and “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin.

● 5 p.m. -- The Argus Quartet, a youthful string ensemble that is already reaping rave reviews, performs music by Bach, Fanny Mendelssohn, and the birthday boy. The New Yorker called them a “vivacious foursome” that “plays canonical standards with authority and verve, and approaches modern music with care and assurance.” The quintet will perform selections from “The Art of Fugue” by J.S. Bach, Adagio ma non troppo from the E flat Quartet by Fanny Mendelssohn, “From Visions and Miracles” by Christopher Theofanidis, and String Quartet op.18 No. 1 by Beethoven.

About Kindred Spirits Arts Programs

This year’s Classical Music Celebration is sponsored by the Atlantic Health System and produced by Kindred Spirits Arts Programs, a not-for-profit organization of volunteers led by cellist Yosif Feigelson. Kindred Spirits brings world-class artists to northeast Pennsylvania and arranges educational enrichment workshops for high school students.

Visit kindredspiritsarts.org to learn more about supporting this organization. For updates visit kindredspiritsarts.org/#content. For more information email kindredspir@yahoo.com.