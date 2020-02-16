Museum Garden Club to meet on March 11

The Museum Garden Club of Jefferson will meet on Wednesday, March 11 in the Riker Room of the Jefferson Township Library, Weldon Road, Jefferson, at 7 p.m. Gardeners of all skill levels are welcome to attend and to join the Garden Club. Volunteering in the Museum Gardens is a rewarding experience, learning and working alongside several Master Gardeners and dedicated members. The Museum Garden Club’s main focus is to develop and maintain the gardens surrounding the Jefferson Township Museum, also known as the George Chamberlain House. Other activities include an annual plant sale and decorating the Museum for Museum Christmas. Perspective members are encouraged to attend the March 11 meeting. For more information send email to gardener.jhs@jeffersontownship.net.