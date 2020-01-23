Mystic India coming to Morristown

The internationally acclaimed Bollywood dance spectacular Mystic India comes to MPAC on Saturday, February 15 at 8 pm.

Tickets are $39-$79.

Audiences of Mystic India can expect an explosion of colors and energy as they travel on a celebratory journey through Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat, and even through the progression of Bollywood films via a stunning visual display that fuses dance, theater and spectacular special effects.

Created by Director Amit Shah and featuring the AATMA Performing Arts dance company, Mystic India is an internationally-acclaimed Bollywood dance spectacular based on the concept of ancient India's transition into modern India. The colorful costumes and elaborate sets have been custom designed by Amit Shah and handmade in India's film capital by a team of 40 designers and workers over the course of four years. The team of diverse, impeccably trained dancers from the AATMA Performing Arts dance company combines authentic Indian and modern techniques bringing the streets Mumbai and New York into perfect harmony.

Over half a million people have seen Mystic India since its conception in 2011 through its successful tours in South Africa, Switzerland, Canada, Bahrain, China and various cities in the United States. The company has opened for Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas and performed at top venues including major casinos, amusement parks and performing arts centers. It is the first internationally-touring Indian dance production headed by the USA-based dance company, and the first touring Indian production that carries such a diverse cast of artists.