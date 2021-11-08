Native American author to read stories learned from her grandmother

November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions and histories, and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people.

The Sussex County Library System will celebrate with a special storytime featuring Native American author Donell Barlow reading live from Spokane, Washington.

This storytime will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom. Barlow will read from her children’s story “Bigfoot and Lightning Bug,” based on stories the author learned from her grandmother.

Barlow is an enrolled member of the Ottawa Tribe/Otter Clan and Yurok on her mother’s side. In addition to writing children’s books, she is a certified holistic health coach, yoga instructor and nutritionist, and uses her knowledge of traditional foods to improve health.

Jenise Sileo, from the library’s Youth Services Department, will host a chat with the author. Together they will lead the audience through a craft activity that can be done at home.

Registration is through the events calendar at sussexcountylibrary.org, or by visiting or calling your local branch.