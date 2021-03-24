Native plant sale blooms online

The Brodhead Watershed Association is hosting an online native plant sale, with ordering now underway.

Approximately 65 types of perennial plants will be available, with categories for sun- and shade-loving plants as well as deer-resistant ones. All of them are native to this area, so they will be beneficial to the local ecosystem and require less care.

The sale will be only for pre-paid preorders made online at shop.brodheadwatershed.org.

Contactless curbside pickup is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Pocono Township Fire Hall’s “carnival building” on Route 611, Tannersville, Pa. Bring your receipt and ID to verify your purchase.

Association members get 10% off their entire purchase. Shoppers can buy a membership online along with their plants.

Pre-orders close 5 p.m. Friday, May 21. No refunds will be given.

The sale is sponsored by Lansdowne Insurance Agency, Colonial Auto Sales, Strauser Nature’s Helpers, Pocono Rocks! and Resort Beverage. This event is also made possible by our Environmental Partners: Berkheimer Foundation, Vigon International, Sanofi, Edie Stevens, Mike and Patty Stein, and Mark Dodel and Patricia Rylko.

The Brodhead Watershed Association is a nonprofit environmental organization formed in 1989. BWA is dedicated to protecting and preserving water resources and the environment of the Brodhead watershed, and the water quality of the Brodhead, Cherry, Marshalls, McMichael, Paradise and Pocono creeks and their tributaries. For information email info@brodheadwatershed.org or call 570-839-1120.