North Jersey Trout Unlimited holds fly-tying classes

Sparta. The North Jersey Chapter of Trout Unlimited is once again holding its beginners and advanced fly-tying classes.

The classes started this week and runs for seven consecutive Tuesdays, from 7 to 9 p.m., until March 22. The class is $75 per person.

The beginner’s class students will receive a fly-tying tool kit as part of their registration fee.

The classes will be held in the small room at the Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars, 66 Main St., Sparta.

North Jersey Trout Unlimited draws more than 500 members who volunteer for conservation and education projects from Sussex, Warren, and Morris Counties. Trout Unlimited nationally has more than 150,000 members.

For more information call Susan B. Reed, secretary for North Jersey Trout Unlimited, at 201-207-0928.