North Star Theater Company, in collaboration with Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta, presents the acclaimed Broadway musical “Godspell.” The musical will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Church on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m., and Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 18 and below and senior citizens. Tickets are now on sale at www.northstar.booktix.com using credit card.