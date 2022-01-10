North Star Theater presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ on two weekends, two venues

North Star Theater Company presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on two weekends and in two venues: Jan. 28-30 at Our Lady of the Lake in Sparta, and Feb. 4-6 at Sussex County Community College Performing Arts Center in Newton.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, the family friendly blockbuster musical features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers, and the coat of many colors.

“We wanted the musical to be viewed in the eyes of children,” said Allison Ognibene, director. “We incorporated light-hearted elements throughout the story. For example, Joseph will be riding a scooter for his chariot, and Potiphar plays with Legos to build his pyramid empire.”

Told entirely through song with the help of the main narrator, played by Julia Kadar of Sparta and Cassandra Barckett of Pompton Lakes, the musical follows preferred son Joseph, played by Jake Jackson of Washington. Joseph’s adoring father, Jacob, is played by Walter Stanek of Byram.

After being sold into slavery by his 11 brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, played by Michael Foster of Hardyston, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife, played by Lindsay Rich of Mt. Arlington.

While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired Pharaoh, who is played by Todd Smith of Sparta. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

The Jan. 29 performance includes a special spaghetti dinner sponsored by the Knights of Columbus at 6:30 p.m. that includes the show for an additional cost of $10 per ticket.

In addition to Ognibene, the North Star Theater Company production team includes Dr. Deborah Gianuzzi, music director; Kelly Dacus-Smith, choreographer; Linda Kadar, stage manager; Nathan Simmons, producer; John Kollar, technical director; and Travis Prol, sound designer.

Other cast members

● Children: The kids in the cast include Cassia Beirne of Wantage, Sofia diPalma of Allamuchy, Declan Griffith of Newfoundland, and Alex Stanek of Byram, and Vanya Iyer, Jennifer Kollar, Charlotte Rufino, Michaela Rufino, and Katherine Smith, all of Sparta.

● Brothers: The 11 brothers are played by Dan Burg of New Providence, Gavin Bermingham of Newton, Stephen Burke of Secaucus, Dominic Chiocchi of Stockholm, Phil Cocilovo of Montague, Shea Harrison of Sparta, Christopher Motto of Andover, George Ngo of Fort Lee, Donald Pauselius of Mine Hill, Dominick Vito Rocco Bartolomeo of Sparta, and Molly McQueeny of Sparta.

● Women from Canaan and Egypt: The women from Canaan and Egypt include Sparta residents Lillian Farrell, Julianne Froehlich, Dianna Kollar, and Kelcie Rivera, and Vernon resident Kim Knabb. Ishmaelites and Egyptian guards are played by Sparta residents Dominick Bartolomeo Sr., Max Cagno, and John Klumpp, and Andover resident James McGovern.

● Dancers: The production will also feature company dancers from Dance Expression Dance Arts of Hamburg, including Sadie Biondo of Ogdensburg, Calleigh Brown of Vernon, Julia Chmielowiec of Vernon, Gina McGuire of Hamburg, Gabby Rosanelli of Hamburg, Teagan Skretkowicz of Hardyston, Miranda Smith of Sparta, and Sabrina Smith of Sparta.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.

About the North Star Theater Company

North Star Theater Company is a non-profit organization that provides an inclusive environment and high-quality theatrical experience to Northwest New Jersey and the surrounding communities through the production of various dramas, comedies and musicals, and community events, while training and fostering the talents of all participants at any age and level of experience. Follow them northstartheater.org and on Facebook or Instagram at @NorthStarTheater.