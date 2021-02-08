Noted wildlife photographer to share her strategies

The Vernon Camera Club will host noted nature photographer Irene Hinke-Sacilotto, who will be speaking on “A Passion for Wildlife Photography, the Stories Behind the Images,” on Tuesday, March 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom.

The presentation is based on Hinke-Sacilotto’s more than 35 years’ experience photographing wildlife around the globe. It covers the strategies, techniques, and equipment needed to capture engaging images of wild animals in their natural habitat. She will explore capturing both action shots and interactions between animals.

Hinke-Sacilotto will discuss her approaches lighting and composition, plus the critical points of locating, attracting, and approaching wildlife. The program is interwoven with entertaining stories behind some of her images. Included, too, are photos from her new urban wildlife projects acquired during the Covid-19 crisis.

Hinke-Sacilotto’s 1.5-hour presentation will include more than 160 images that illustrate the requirements and techniques she will describe for capturing great wildlife images.

“Tips and commentary are based on my personal experience in the field since the early 1980s,” said Hinke-Sacilotto. “For more than 35 years, I have shared my photographic experiences and love of nature with thousands of individuals through more than 300 photo classes, workshops, lectures, and tours in both the U.S. and abroad including: Kenya, Iceland, Newfoundland, the Falkland Islands, the Brazilian Pantanal, South Dakota Badlands, Bosque del Apache, Chincoteague NWR, and Tangier Island.”

Hinke-Sacilotto has taught photography at Johns Hopkins University and other educational institutions. She has written for national publications such as Outdoor Photographer and Birding. The noted photographer’s images have appeared in magazines, calendars, and books published by National Wildlife Federation, Natural History Society, Audubon, and Sierra Club. Credits include the book, “Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, an Ecological Treasure.”

Hinke-Sacilotto’s work can be seen at ospreyphoto.com.

The Zoom presentation is available via invite by contacting the Vernon Camera Club at vernoncameraclub1@gmail.com. Join a friendly group of photo enthusiasts of all levels as a member. Users of cell phones, point-n-shoots, and pro level cameras are welcome. Annual dues are $25 per year.